Quilter Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,462,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,249 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.6% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $44,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of America Stock Up 2.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.94.

NYSE BAC opened at $35.23 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $282.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

