Quilter Plc Cuts Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Quilter Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,156 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up 1.0% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $27,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $116.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xylem from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.60.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

