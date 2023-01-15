Quilter Plc Has $3.77 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Quilter Plc boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RY. Desjardins upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $100.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.36. The firm has a market cap of $138.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $119.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.02%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

