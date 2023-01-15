Radicle Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.07 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Radicle has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00008307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a market capitalization of $85.07 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003112 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00431486 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,366.76 or 0.30476714 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.52 or 0.00892844 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.