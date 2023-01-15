Rally (RLY) Price Tops $0.0108 on Exchanges

Rally (RLY) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Rally token can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a market capitalization of $39.73 million and $1.78 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00424900 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,295.99 or 0.30011498 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.55 or 0.00879706 BTC.

Rally Token Profile

Rally was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,663,916,704 tokens. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io. The official website for Rally is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

