Raymond James Trims Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Target Price to C$2.00

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Organigram Stock Up 10.0 %

OGI stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $310.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.82. Organigram has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Organigram by 362.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,072,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 840,951 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organigram by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 512,625 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Organigram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organigram by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 392,377 shares during the period. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organigram by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 2,101,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 98,053 shares during the period. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

