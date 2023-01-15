ReddCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,529.58 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $7,529.58 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00422334 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00031592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016563 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000856 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00018639 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000369 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

