REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Position Cut by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 48,879 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 9.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 51.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $24.55 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.20). REGENXBIO had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on REGENXBIO from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

