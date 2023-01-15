Render Token (RNDR) Price Hits $0.57

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $143.71 million and approximately $36.64 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 70.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00431494 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,356.33 or 0.30477260 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.88 or 0.00910434 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.