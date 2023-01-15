Reviewing Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Enerplus and Par Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 1 4 0 2.80 Par Pacific 0 3 2 0 2.40

Enerplus currently has a consensus price target of $24.13, indicating a potential upside of 38.81%. Par Pacific has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.82%. Given Enerplus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Par Pacific.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $963.90 million 4.00 $234.44 million $2.94 5.91 Par Pacific $4.71 billion 0.30 -$81.30 million $4.80 4.91

This table compares Enerplus and Par Pacific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Enerplus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Par Pacific. Par Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerplus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Enerplus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus 34.14% 88.11% 30.64% Par Pacific 4.22% 106.74% 10.97%

Risk & Volatility

Enerplus has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enerplus beats Par Pacific on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 8.2 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 20.7 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 299.3 MMbbls of tight oil; 56.2 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 19.7 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,367.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment sells gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise. The Logistics segment is involved in terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. The company was founded on December 21, 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

