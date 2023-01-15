Reviewing Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) & PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Motus GI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -3,390.55% -343.21% -89.73% PolyPid N/A -193.77% -128.47%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $390,000.00 7.85 -$19.03 million ($7.35) -0.14 PolyPid N/A N/A -$42.60 million ($2.43) -0.36

This table compares Motus GI and PolyPid’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Motus GI has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Motus GI has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyPid has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Motus GI and PolyPid, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 3 0 3.00 PolyPid 0 1 2 0 2.67

Motus GI presently has a consensus target price of $5.81, indicating a potential upside of 469.85%. PolyPid has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,106.90%. Given PolyPid’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Motus GI.

Summary

Motus GI beats PolyPid on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motus GI

(Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About PolyPid

(Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.