Reviewing Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN)

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) and Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonate Blends has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Resonate Blends shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software -51.78% -23.46% -19.72% Resonate Blends 3,665.58% -79.56% 498.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Resonate Blends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Resonate Blends’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $58.42 million 2.77 -$31.04 million ($0.48) -6.00 Resonate Blends $30,000.00 173.51 -$4.87 million N/A N/A

Resonate Blends has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smith Micro Software.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Smith Micro Software and Resonate Blends, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 0 1 2 0 2.67 Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus target price of $5.39, indicating a potential upside of 87.07%. Given Smith Micro Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Resonate Blends.

Summary

Resonate Blends beats Smith Micro Software on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Micro Software

(Get Rating)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot. The company was founded by William W. Smith Jr. on November 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Resonate Blends

(Get Rating)

Resonate Blends, Inc., a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, alerts, and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc. in December 2019. Resonate Blends, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.