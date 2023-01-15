Ribbon Finance Self Reported Market Cap Hits $69.99 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000996 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 23% higher against the dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $69.99 million and $1.02 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

