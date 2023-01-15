Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of Haemonetics worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 332,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,640,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $5,413,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Haemonetics by 56.5% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 31,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter.

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.8 %

HAE opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $297.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading

