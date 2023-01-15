Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $8.43 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 182,095 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of LKQ worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 395.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

LKQ Stock Performance

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $58.73.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.