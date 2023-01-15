Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Increases Stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.88% of UFP Technologies worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 92.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 8,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $1,000,564.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,929 shares in the company, valued at $21,433,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $1,793,501.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,366.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 8,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $1,000,564.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,433,271.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,810 shares of company stock worth $7,374,446 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $117.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.22. The company has a market cap of $893.53 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.80. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.10 and a 52-week high of $126.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.19.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.97 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

