Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 47,430 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,430 shares during the quarter. Shutterstock makes up about 1.2% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.15% of Shutterstock worth $20,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 470.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $61.13 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $98.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Shutterstock had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $204.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.