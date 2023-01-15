Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,352 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 3.24% of Utah Medical Products worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Utah Medical Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Utah Medical Products Price Performance

UTMD opened at $90.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.04. The company has a market capitalization of $327.10 million, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.22. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $109.50.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 31.09%.

Utah Medical Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

