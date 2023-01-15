Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 156,310 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 671,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,310 shares during the period. Axos Financial makes up 1.3% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $22,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Axos Financial by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Axos Financial by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In related news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

AX opened at $41.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.49. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $207.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. Equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.