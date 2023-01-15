Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 199,866 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 199,866 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,864,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,381,000 after purchasing an additional 312,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,767,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 224,367 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,291,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,571,000 after purchasing an additional 641,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,547,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 31st.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FOLD opened at $12.83 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.55 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.94% and a negative net margin of 81.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $138,433.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,783,448.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $138,433.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,783,448.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,754.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,076.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,236. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.