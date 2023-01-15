Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 28,065 Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,065 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $6,008,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $8,783,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CCSI opened at 57.03 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of 37.75 and a 1 year high of 65.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 52.92.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported 0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.07 by -0.21. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of 95.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 96.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

