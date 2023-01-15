Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 51,822 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,822 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 2.21% of CEVA worth $13,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CEVA by 96.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CEVA by 109.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in CEVA during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in CEVA by 100.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $30.51 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $42.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CEVA from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on CEVA to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

