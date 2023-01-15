Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) & Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Critical Analysis

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Riley Exploration Permian and Kosmos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kosmos Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Riley Exploration Permian currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.74%. Kosmos Energy has a consensus price target of $9.58, suggesting a potential upside of 25.77%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Kosmos Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 4.60 -$65.67 million $5.73 6.10 Kosmos Energy $1.33 billion 2.60 -$77.84 million $0.94 8.11

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Kosmos Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Riley Exploration Permian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kosmos Energy. Riley Exploration Permian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kosmos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian 37.42% 39.10% 21.77% Kosmos Energy 19.04% 64.98% 8.60%

Risk & Volatility

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.1% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Kosmos Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

