Riverwater Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage accounts for about 1.0% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 354.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth $63,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

AGM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.80. 59,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,717. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.96. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $130.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $75,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

