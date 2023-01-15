Riverwater Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

EFV stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,793,280 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

