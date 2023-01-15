Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given New $135.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.09.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $128.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. Royal Gold has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $147.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.73.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.43 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Royal Gold by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Royal Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Royal Gold by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

