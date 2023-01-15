RVW Wealth LLC Has $20.16 Million Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,593 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 2.6% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $20,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 71.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.63. 730,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,452. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $52.48.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

