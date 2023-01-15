Safe Tops 24 Hour Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $5.96 or 0.00028524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $124.10 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00250878 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00103664 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00060658 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004784 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, "Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com."

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

