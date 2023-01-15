SALT Price Tops $0.0282 on Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $16,610.50 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00044143 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004766 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00018077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00233503 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003123 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02746604 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $16,957.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars.

