Sapphire One Day Volume Hits $27,284.09 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $15.66 million and $27,284.09 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

