Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SHLAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 210 to CHF 205 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. HSBC raised shares of Schindler from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 235 to CHF 195 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 170 to CHF 155 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schindler presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.00.

Get Schindler alerts:

Schindler Price Performance

SHLAF opened at $214.60 on Thursday. Schindler has a 1-year low of $150.96 and a 1-year high of $259.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.59 and a 200-day moving average of $179.73.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.