Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $13,386.85

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a market cap of $13,386.85 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scholarship Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 57.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00430631 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.18 or 0.30416304 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.97 or 0.00886116 BTC.

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 15,381,350 coins. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.0008901 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scholarship Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scholarship Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.