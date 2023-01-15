Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $22,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 454,028.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 467,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after buying an additional 467,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 990,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after buying an additional 464,607 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,544,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 339,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after buying an additional 263,793 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11.

