Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Tenret Co LLC

Tenret Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,039 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Tenret Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $39.19.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.