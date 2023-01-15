Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,049 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,202,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,725 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,112,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,104,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,269,000 after acquiring an additional 200,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 280,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 120,010 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHM opened at $69.97 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $78.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.37.

