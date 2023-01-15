Secret Trading 56.9% Higher This Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 56.9% against the dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $21.53 million and $3,447.11 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00263385 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00102966 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00059571 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00028033 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000367 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0072188 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $14,216.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

