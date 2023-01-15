SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on S. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.10.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $48.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $176,051.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $95,033.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $176,051.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 834,020 shares of company stock worth $13,007,620. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.