Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 5,777 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.6 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average is $74.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.62.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.