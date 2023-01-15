Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $116.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.16.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. CarMax’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

