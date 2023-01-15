Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 0.9% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $25.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.