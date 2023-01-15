Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 32,072.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,653,000 after buying an additional 577,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,079,000 after purchasing an additional 262,548 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $43,943,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 114.7% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after buying an additional 203,232 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.73.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $216.61 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.86 and a 200-day moving average of $195.14. The company has a market capitalization of $145.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.