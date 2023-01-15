Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509,174 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,280 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,045,000 after buying an additional 741,436 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $70.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $79.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

