Solana 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.86 Billion (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Solana has traded 70.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion and $1.86 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be purchased for about $23.15 or 0.00111410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009692 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00424900 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,295.99 or 0.30011498 BTC.

Solana Profile

SOL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 538,568,206 coins and its circulating supply is 370,621,119 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Solana

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) saw in late 2020 its adoption start picking up steam. In October 2020 Circle expanded the USDC stablecoin into the Solana network. The move came shortly after Tether’s USDT was added to it in September 2020.What is Solana?Solana is a high-performance blockchain founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm. The network uses a unique method of ordering transactions to improve its speed and throughput significantly.Blockchain networks have historically struggled with scalability issues, with the few that managed to solve them dealing with centralization issues. A decentralized network with small confirmation times and transaction fees has been hard to create, but the problem was tackled in 2017 with the creation of Solana.Using what’s known as Proof-of-History (PoH), the Solana blockchain is able to handle thousands of transactions per second. PoH uses Verifiable Delay Functions to hash incoming events and transactions to allow nodes to locally generate timestamps of SHA256 computations, eliminating the need for timestamps to be broadcasted across the network.The Proof-of-History mechanism is implemented prior to, and facilitates, Solana’s Proof-of-Stake structure. Staking on Solana involved delegating tokens to validators who process transactions on the network, turning it into a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) system.According to the Solana team, there are eight major innovations allowing the network to scale to serve the web with capabilities matching those of a centralized system. The network has 400ms block times and can handle up to 65,000 transactions per second.The network has already processed well over 21 billion transactions while handling over 800 transactions per second of real demand.What is the SOL token?The Solana blockchain has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token. SOL is used to pay for transaction fees when moving funds around and interacting with smart contracts on the blockchain.Anyone holding SOL tokens can interact with applications on the network, the same way anyone holding ETH can interact with applications on the Ethereum blockchain. While Ethereum uses the ERC token protocol, Solana uses the SPL protocol.SOL has two main use cases: It’s used to pay transaction fees and to interact with smart contracts It can be staked as part of the dPoS consensus mechanism to earn staking rewardsApart from these two use cases, decentralized applications being built on top of the Solana blockchain create new ones. These applications may allow SOL to be used as collateral for cryptocurrency-backed loans, or to be lent out to earn interest.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.