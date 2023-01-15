Sologenic Trading Down 9% This Week (SOLO)

Sologenic (SOLO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Sologenic token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000748 BTC on major exchanges. Sologenic has a total market cap of $62.37 million and $722,452.95 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded down 9% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Sologenic Profile
Sologenic’s launch date was March 2nd, 2020. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,870,594 tokens. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realsologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.org.
Buying and Selling Sologenic
