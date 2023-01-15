Sourceless Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $165.95 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sourceless has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $165.95 million and approximately $8.09 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00011016 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00044170 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 67.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004714 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00018302 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00233781 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00790076 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.