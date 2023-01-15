Spell Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.06 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $76.06 million and approximately $14.04 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spell Token token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spell Token has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Spell Token Token Profile

Spell Token was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

