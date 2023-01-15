Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Spin Master in a research report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

TOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$55.00.

TOY opened at C$34.15 on Friday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$30.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.85.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$814.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$890.41 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

In related news, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 2,421 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$77,414.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$156,907.21. In related news, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 2,421 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$77,414.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$156,907.21. Also, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total value of C$117,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$117,783.80.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

