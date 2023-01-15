Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $95.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $115.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.44.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $92.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.27. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 325,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,581,000 after purchasing an additional 139,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

