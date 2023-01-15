Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CXM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.11.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Price Performance

CXM stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,877 shares of company stock valued at $375,149. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,609 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth $11,368,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 227.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.