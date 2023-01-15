Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stock Position Decreased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc cut its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172,376 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc owned 0.13% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,418,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 26.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 414,023 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $152,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

PHYS opened at $14.86 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

